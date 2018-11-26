Clear

Salvation Army holds sign-ups for holiday help

Losing your job, or simply not being able to make ends meet is extra hard during the holidays.

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018
Posted By: Staff Report

The Salvation Army expects to help around 1,000 local families this year.

On Monday, the organization helped families sign up for Toys for Tots.

A caseworker told us there is a major need in the area for Christmas assistance.

She said there's nothing wrong with asking for help.

"A lot of people assume that it's the same families we help year after year...but we have so many families that have come in, they have never needed it before. They don't want to ask for it, but they do it for their kids, and then we don't see them the next year," Bethany Keller, from the Salvation Army said.

For more information about supporting the Salvation Army or getting help, call 812-232-4081.

