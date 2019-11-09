Salvation Army holds nationwide toy drive to help children in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI - The Salvation Army is gearing up to help make sure children have a special Christmas.

The organization teamed up with Walmart for a nationwide toy drive Saturday.

Folks were able to drop off toys at Terre Haute's southside Walmart.

It's all in an effort to provide Christmas presents to children in need.

The Salvation Army will also be kicking off its Red Kettle campaign next week.

That's happening Thursday afternoon at 1:30.