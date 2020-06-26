Salvation Army holds food drive for families

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County families got a hand up in groceries on Friday.

That's through The Salvation Army's food drive.

Cars pulled up to get food baskets from volunteers.

For those out serving, they say it's pouring love into where they came from.

"It makes me feel as if that I'm leaving a footprint in the place where I grew up with," said Volunteer Avanta Carson, "I suffered from poverty and not being able to eat every night. So blessing these people, with what they need, makes me feel like, ok, this is what God has called me to do so I'm going to continue to do it."

Other organizations, like Veronika's Kastle Foundation, also helped volunteer.