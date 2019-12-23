Salvation Army delivers food to around 150 seniors in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Salvation Army in Terre Haute gave back to the community on Monday.
News 10 caught up with leaders as they distributed food baskets to seniors in need.
Around 150 people received help. The baskets contained the works including ham and a dessert.
Organizers say they're happy to lend a hand because not everyone has family this time of year.
