Salvation Army begins Christmas program signups

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The holiday season may not officially be here yet, but one group is already looking to help.

The Salvation Army began its Christmas program on Monday.

More than 70 families have already signed up.

Each family that takes part in the program will be part of the gift and food program for the holiday season.

Organizers say asking for help can be hard...but want people to know they are here to help.

"We had a good handful of people this morning that came in and said 'I've never had to do this before.' So...that's hard. No one wants to ask for help," Salvation Army caseworker Bethany Keller said.

If you missed Monday's signups, there are more scheduled:

October 15th - 18th from 10:00 a.m. until noon, 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

October 22nd - 25th from 10:00 a.m. until noon, 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

October 17th and 24th from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.