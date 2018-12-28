Clear

Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign comes up $25K short

The Salvation Army is asking for your help after their Red Kettle Campaign came up short this holiday season.

Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 1:03 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Salvation Army in Terre Haute is asking for your help after their Red Kettle Campaign came up short this holiday season.

Each holiday season, you can find Salvation Army volunteers ringing the bell and collections in a red kettle outside of stores.

This year, locally, the drive came up $25,000 short.

The organization uses the money they collect in the Red Kettle Campaign to provide emergency assistance throughout the year.

They say the end of the year donations can be made through January.

If you would like to donate, they ask that you make checks payable to The Salvation Army.

Article Comments

