Salvation Army Envoy Sue Linden says she is leaving the Wabash Valley to be closer to family

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A well-known name is leaving the Wabash Valley.

Sue Linden announced this week is her last week as an Envoy with the Salvation Army in Terre Haute.

During her time there, she managed all aspects of the organization, like the Red Kettle Campaign and the hiring process.

She says she is moving back to Michigan to be near family. She hopes to continue her work with the Salvation Army there.

Linden said she's excited about her new journey but will miss Terre Haute.

Taking her place will be Captain Jeremy Finger, from Iowa.