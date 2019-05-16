Saluting a Legacy of Honor: Seeing the names of fallen police officers on the Memorial Wall

WASHINGON, D.C. (WTHI) - People across the country are reflecting on the sacrifices of fallen officers and honoring them during National Police Week.

Thousands are in the nation's capital this week, including members of the Terre Haute Police Department and Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

They were visiting the memorial wall where the names of fallen officers are engraved.

One of those names is fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts.

On Tuesday, his family and fellow police officers passed by the spot where his name is engraved.

They left memories, mementos, and personal notes.

Some took out a pencil and paper, making a 'name rubbing' so they could take his name back with them.

Other names engraved on the wall are fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Brent Long and Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett.

Pickett was killed in the line of duty last year.

News 10 spoke with his father about this bond his family shares with the Pitts family.

"It is a healing process because you can pick the phone up and call any of the Pitts family, and they can call. It is all ends of the emotions...from laughter to anger, sadness, and the other person would get it. We understand," Marlin Pickett, Deputy Pickett's father said.

We spoke with Officer Pitts' daughter, Brooke, about what it was like to see her dad's name engraved on the wall.

"A little unreal. It feels like it shouldn't be there. Like, why is it on there? It just doesn't seem right that it's on there," Brooke told us.