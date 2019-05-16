Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Saluting a Legacy of Honor: Seeing the names of fallen police officers on the Memorial Wall

People across the country are reflecting on the sacrifices of fallen officers and honoring them during National Police Week.

Posted: May. 14, 2019 6:21 PM
Updated: May. 14, 2019 10:57 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

WASHINGON, D.C. (WTHI) - People across the country are reflecting on the sacrifices of fallen officers and honoring them during National Police Week.

Thousands are in the nation's capital this week, including members of the Terre Haute Police Department and Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

They were visiting the memorial wall where the names of fallen officers are engraved.

One of those names is fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts.

LINK | PHOTOS: NATIONAL POLICE WEEK IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

On Tuesday, his family and fellow police officers passed by the spot where his name is engraved.

They left memories, mementos, and personal notes.

Some took out a pencil and paper, making a 'name rubbing' so they could take his name back with them.

Other names engraved on the wall are fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Brent Long and Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett.

Pickett was killed in the line of duty last year.

News 10 spoke with his father about this bond his family shares with the Pitts family.

"It is a healing process because you can pick the phone up and call any of the Pitts family, and they can call. It is all ends of the emotions...from laughter to anger, sadness, and the other person would get it. We understand," Marlin Pickett, Deputy Pickett's father said.

We spoke with Officer Pitts' daughter, Brooke, about what it was like to see her dad's name engraved on the wall.

"A little unreal. It feels like it shouldn't be there. Like, why is it on there? It just doesn't seem right that it's on there," Brooke told us.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 59°
Mostly sunny and warm.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Morning fog, then mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 82°

Image

THN softball

Image

THS softball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Head of Reach Services in Terre Haute steps down

Image

Sullivan County high school seniors receive recognition for future military service

Image

Firm meets with Vigo County School Board and the public with high school renovation plans

Image

Jenna Perrelle

Image

Parks Department gets ready for summer fun, Deming Pool set to open on time

Image

New jail location could bring good things to the current government complex

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says