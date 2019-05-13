Clear
Saluting a Legacy of Honor: Setting up for the National Police Week Blue Light Ceremony

On Monday night, thousands will gather to honor fallen officers with a candlelight vigil.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 3:59 PM
Updated: May. 13, 2019 4:02 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTHI) - Work is underway in our nation's capital to salute 371 fallen officers.

One of those officers is Terre Haute's Rob Pitts, who was killed in the line of duty just over a year ago.

His name will be read during a candlelight vigil in Washington, D.C.

It is all part of National Police Week. 

Starting at 8:00, the 371 officers will be formally dedicated.

LINK | REMEMBERING OFFICER ROB PITTS: ONE YEAR LATER

Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts is one of the hundreds of fallen officers who will be honored.

His family, along with about 40 law enforcement officers from Terre Haute and Vigo County made the trip.

"We are here with the Pitts family, but we are also here to help all the other families because again, these families and these departments were here for us when we lost officers. So we are here to help them, help the families. Help the departments. Any way that we can facilitate the needs, we are going to do so," Ryan Adamson, from the Terre Haute Police Department said.

It is part of what is called the 'Blue Light Ceremony.'

LINK | 10-42: OFFICER ROB PITTS RECEIVES HIS FINAL CALL

A thin blue line will appear in the sky above the crowd.

News 10's Heather Good will be there for Monday's ceremony and bring you a live report on News 10 on myFOX 10 and News 10 Nightwatch.

