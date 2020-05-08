Salons and barbershops preparing for re-opening on Monday.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The next time you'll come to get a haircut the routine will be a little different.

At Hair Express, they're making sure you stay healthy and get that much-needed cut.

As soon as you walk in you'll see some of the immediate changes.

Customers and stylists will wear face masks.

We spoke with Lorrie Trench the owner of Hair Express.

She said each styling station is six feet apart enforcing social distancing.

Trench said they are a bigger salon which will allow them to have more people in at once.

Only seven stylists and seven customers in the building at a time.

She said just because they're re-open, doesn't mean everything will be back to normal.

"There's no timeline, this could be a very long time and we just want to keep everybody healthy and safe. We love what we do so we're very excited to see everyone and be back in the mix of everything," said Trench.

Trench said they already have nearly 100 appointments for Monday and Tuesday.