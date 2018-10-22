Clear

Salmonella concerns force recall of nearly 2.5 million pounds of beef, chicken taquitos

Ruiz Food Products Inc. is recalling nearly 2.5 million pounds of taquitos due to an onion ingredient, The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Friday.

Oct. 22, 2018
The ready-to-eat meat and poultry taquitos being recalled nationwide were made from July 1-October 10, 2018.

The following products are being recalled:

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Beef Taco & Cheese Taquitos” with a case code 86183 printed on the label.
4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Buffalo Style Cooked Glazed Chicken Taquitos” with a case code 86006 printed on the label.
4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Chipotle Chicken Wrapped in A Battered Flour Tortilla” with a case code 86019 printed on the label.
The frozen taquitos also have establishment numbers “17523A or P-17523A” and “45694 or P-45694” in the USDA mark of inspection.

The company found the diced onions used in the beef and cheese taquitos were potentially plagued by listeria monocytogenes and salmonella.

There have been no confirmed reports of reactions to consuming the taquitos so far, said USDA.

