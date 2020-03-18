Clear
Sales tax increase to help renovate, or build new jail in Edgar County

The sales tax increase will help with public safety improvements in the county. News 10 caught up with county leaders who share what's next for the Edgar County Jail.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 6:26 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Edgar County has been without a jail for several months, but that could soon be changing.

Tuesday night during the primary election, voters approved a one percent sales tax increase in Edgar County.

The goal is to help renovate, or build a new jail.



You'll remember the jail closed in December.

County leaders said they lost insurance coverage on the 127-year-old facility due to its condition.

Now, they're working to update it, or build a new one altogether.

With the revenue that will come in from the one percent sales tax increase, county leaders said things are looking up.

"It all comes down to this county operating in a matter that keeps its employees and the public safe. It's not complicated. It's a very simple thing. We were not covering the county, or the jail, or doing the things that we needed to do to keep our county safe and our employees safe. We're going to do everything we can to make sure that we effectively use those funds," said Jeff Voigt.

So far, work has been done to fix plumbing and electrical issues.

Voigt said they're waiting for a re-inspection from the insurance company and the department of corrections in the coming weeks.

If all goes well, they expect to open the jail with 32 beds.

These will be for male prisoners only, female prisoners will still go to other counties to be housed.

He said this will help save the county money they've been losing over the last few months.

"Not just the cost of housing them at other prisons, it costs us for the transportation back and forth, and for bringing them back for court dates and then sending them back. All of that business. It really is quite.. we're bleeding a lot," said Voigt.

Voigt said he's grateful the community was on board to support them in these projects and put safety as a top priority.

"Now the heavy lifting really starts. The hard work of getting it right. Not misusing the money, but using it correctly and doing it in a way that the public has charged us to do," said Voigt.

Although Voigt said this is a step in the right direction for public safety, they won't actually see money come in for several months.

The revenue from the sales tax increase will also help with a number of things within the sheriff's office.

That includes adding more road patrol deputies.

Right now, there are only five road deputies in the county.

Currently, the sales tax is 7.25 percent in the county, and 8 percent in Paris.

