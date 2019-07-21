Saint Nick stops in local community to help raise money for Shop with a Cop

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - It may be the middle of summer, but some are already thinking about Christmas.

Kids got the chance to ride with Santa Sunday in Brazil.

Saint Nick made a pit stop to ride around town with the kiddos.

The event was sponsored by the Brazil Eagles.

Children got the chance to ride around town on a motorcycle with Santa.

All proceeds from the event go to the Brazil Police Department to support Shop with a Cop.

"It's about helping kids, and truthfully for me I don't have children, so this is my way of putting smiles on kids faces personally," said Santa Claus.

Riders also got to enjoy a meal.

This was the second year for the event.