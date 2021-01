VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods started its new semester on Monday. Students and staff will see many new procedures due to COVID-19.

One of those is a calendar change. Spring break will be combined with Easter break.

The college hopes reduced travel will mean a reduced risk from the virus.

The college also has an app for system checking. Students will use it for self-health assessments before going to class.