Saint Mary-of-the-Woods moves to online classes amid COVID-19 pandemic

According to SMWC, the school - all classes will be canceled on March 16 and 17 to prepare for online instruction. On March 18, classes will shift to online.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 2:17 PM
Updated: Mar 13, 2020 3:02 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in Vigo County says it is moving to online-only amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to SMWC, the school - all classes will be canceled on March 16 and 17 to prepare for online instruction. On March 18, classes will shift to online.

The school plans to remain online only through April 3.

See the full statement below.

--

COVID-19 Update: Campus Class Delivery Moving Online
The SMWC COVID-19 Task Force is continuing to actively monitor the COVID-19 outbreak. As the situation rapidly changes, the health and safety of the SMWC community is our top priority. We are taking decisive and informed actions to limit the spread of the virus, while ensuring our educational mission.
As of March 18 – April 3, 2020, SMWC will transition our academic curriculum to an online only format. We ask that everyone continue to check email and monitor the college website for updates as this situation continues to evolve.
Academics
Classes on March 16-17 will be canceled to prepare for online instruction. The College will remain open. To prepare for the potential for completely online instruction, faculty will shift to online on March 18, 2020. The Faculty Resource Center is prepared to assist with this process.
Athletic Events
All athletic events are canceled through April 3, 2020.
Residential Housing/Services
Residential Housing/Services will continue to remain open providing all services until a directive from public health officials states otherwise. Effective immediately, residential floors will be restricted to SMWC residential/commuter students only for the remainder of the semester. Commuter students should follow normal policies and procedures for access.
O’Shaughnessy Dining Hall
O’Shaughnessy will continue to be open for student, faculty and staff dining. The Sisters of Providence will be limiting their access to the area.
College Sponsored Travel
Effective immediately, all College sponsored travel requires vice president approval even if previously approved. Each vice president will evaluate on a case-by-case basis.

