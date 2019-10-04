Saint Mary-of-the-Woods kicks off homecoming celebrations

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at a local university are racing into Saturday.

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College will host its 12th annual homecoming.

On Friday, students had some pregame fun.

They raced on beds down the avenue. Students, staff, and faculty formed teams for the races.

The celebration continues on Saturday.

There will be volleyball games, an equestrian show, and soccer.

The activities start at 9:00 a.m.