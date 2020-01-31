VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Good news for horse enthusiasts in the Wabash Valley. Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in Vigo County hosted a job fair.
It was called the 'Mane Event.'
It brought together equine organizations and professionals from across the state of Indiana.
Organizers say events like these provide major benefits for students.
Students who attended had access to full and part-time job opportunities and internships.
Related Content
- Saint Mary-of-the-Woods hosts horse centered job fair
- Hamilton Center hosts job fair
- Saint Mary-of-the-Woods holds transfer fair for Harrison College students
- Saint Mary-of-the-Woods celebrates 182nd commencement
- Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Band holds special Christmas concert
- Saint Mary-of-the-Woods kicks off homecoming celebrations
- Local company hosts job fair
- Vincennes University hosts job fair
- Mother-daughter hosts of HGTV show speak on leadership at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods
- Indiana State University hosts student job fair
Scroll for more content...