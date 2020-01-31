Saint Mary-of-the-Woods hosts horse centered job fair

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Good news for horse enthusiasts in the Wabash Valley. Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in Vigo County hosted a job fair.

It was called the 'Mane Event.'

It brought together equine organizations and professionals from across the state of Indiana.

Organizers say events like these provide major benefits for students.

Students who attended had access to full and part-time job opportunities and internships.