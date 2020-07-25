Graduates celebrate commencement at Saint Mary of the Woods

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- More than 300 people can now call themselves college graduates, but not all of them chose to walk across the stage for Saint Mary of the Woods graduation.

Two graduation ceremonies were offered at the college Saturday.

The college graduated a total of 302 students.

131 students chose to participate in Saturday's ceremony.

One student said they were thrilled to see some of their fellow classmates again.

"I'm so excited to im so excited to be here with all my friends finally we've been apart for so long but im glad that the woods could bring us back together," said Montgomeree Porter.

Porter graduated with a degree in elementary education.

Congratulations to all of the graduates!