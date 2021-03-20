Saint Mary of the Woods College students ring in the school year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - 70 campus students at Saint Mary-of-The-Woods College and 37 online and graduate students received their Woods Ring Saturday.

A social distanced ceremony was held Saturday afternoon, celebrating campus students and those online at the Hamilton Arena.

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods is proud to present the Woods Rings to students, especially as this is one of the largest Ring Day ceremonies in recent history.

The college held two ceremonies, one at 1pm and the other at 4pm.

"Receiving your Woods Ring is a significant milestone for SMWC students." explains Catherine Saunders, the associate Vice President for advancement and junior class advisor.

Ring Day 2021 is special as the pandemic made holding the event uncertain.

"I am thrilled the tradition is able to continue." explains Saunders.

"Our students have been resilient, patient and flexible throughout a year filled with challenges." Saunders concludes by expressing the students were more than deserving.