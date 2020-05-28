Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College receives live-saving tool

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The security department at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College received a tool that will help save lives.

Union Hospital leaders gave the school a defibrillator.

Officials say that will improve the school's response times to emergencies.

The tool sends an electric pulse or shock to the heart to restore the heartbeat.

We spoke with Greg Ewing. He's the director of public safety for the college.

"If the person needs a shock it knows and it will deliver it, if they don't it won't. It's a very safe device. So to have it and pull up, grab it, need it, and save somebody's life...that's what we're after," Ewing said.

Ewing told us the college has five stationary defibrillators throughout its buildings, but the new one is the only mobile one.