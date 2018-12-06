TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's not quite Christmas, but holiday celebrations are already in full swing.
On Thursday night, the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Band held Festival of the Woods.
It is a Christmas themed concert.
This isn't the only event they are taking part in, they also helped plan the Light Your Way Parade that takes place on Saturday in downtown Terre Haute.
Related Content
- Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Band holds special Christmas concert
- Saint Mary-of-the-Woods celebrates 182nd commencement
- Saint Mary-of-the-Woods holds transfer fair for Harrison College students
- Christmas in the Woods
- Saint Mary-of-the-Woods opens new health clinic on campus
- Students receive degrees at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Commencement Ceremony
- Saint Mary-of-the-Woods welcomes record-setting new class for move-in day
- O'Shaughnessy Hall at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods temporarily closed due to mildew issues
- Northview band director does one last Christmas show before retirement
- Terre Haute Community Band holds festival at Fairbanks Park
Scroll for more content...