Saint Marie, Illinois American Legion reopens

SAINT MARIE, Ill. (WTHI) - The Saint Marie, Illinois American Legion is now open again.

The legion set up an outside area to comply with state guidance.

Friday night, the post commander said people were following the rules.

He said the legion wasn't made to be set up outside, but they're making it work.

"One of those things, everybody's gotta deal with the best we can. Right now, we are doing as best as we can," said Bruce Ochs.

They're anticipating a larger crowd Saturday night.

The commander said people can bring their lawn chairs.

The Sainte Marie Legion is open until 11 central.