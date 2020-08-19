Saint Ben's set to hold raffle that could land you some cash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - COVID-19 has put a stop to many events across the country.

Saint Ben's Catholic Church in Terre Haute had to cancel one of its yearly festivals. The church made the decision for the health and safety of the community.

They are putting together the 'Capital Prize Raffle.'

It is a total of 700 tickets they will sell.

If you enter to win, you could take home anywhere from $500 to $10,000.

Saint Ben's says they are glad to be able to keep up this raffle despie the pandemic.

"This is how we're hoping to maybe re-coop some of that, by increasing the number of tickets we're trying to sell. Also, the time-frame which we are offering them for sale," Daniel Weber, from Saint Ben's said.

Tickets are $50. The drawining for the raffle is September 26 at 7:00 pm.