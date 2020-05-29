Saint Benedict in Terre Haute resumes Mass

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local Catholic church is resuming Mass services.

Saint Benedict in Terre Haute held Mass on Friday afternoon.

Like many others, Catholic churches in the Indianapolis Diocese had stopped holding in-person Mass.

This was for the health and safety of congregations. There are still restrictions in place.

Saint Benedict is offering Mass Monday through Friday at 12:05. On Saturday, there will be a 5:30 p.m. service. On Sunday, services will be held at 8:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

The church will move back to its normal Sunday Mass schedule at a later date.