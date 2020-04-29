TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The annual Saint Benedict Community Festival is being pushed back to later this year.
It's all due to COVID-19 concerns.
The festival usually happens in the second week of July.
Church leaders released new dates for the two-day family-friendly event. They are Friday, August 28, and Saturday, August 29.
Related Content
- Saint Benedict Community Festival postponed
- Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions
- St. Benedict Parish Church to host 23rd annual Community Festival
- Parishioners gather at Saint Benedict Catholic Church to mark Ash Wednesday
- 2020 Banks of the Wabash Festival Postponed
- Final round of VCSC Community Conversations postponed
- American Legion party postponed
- Church fireworks show postponed
- Storm Spotter Classes Postponed
- Christians celebrate All Saints Day
Scroll for more content...