'Safety in a tree stand that’s the important thing': Hunting safety tips

Indiana DNR reports that various deer hunting seasons run until January 31, 2020.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Deer season for bow hunters begins today.

A successful season includes putting safety first.

Wearing a harness is strongly recommended when in a tree stand. This applies to both kids and seasoned hunters. Indiana DNR reports that the most common injuries during deer season are accidents involving tree stands and elevated platforms.

Tom Rothrock of Lonesome Elk Archery said he can’t stress enough the importance of wearing a harness.

“Safety in a tree stand that’s the important thing,” Rothrock said. “I try and try and try to beat up on kids and even adults. We have adults that come in here and still don’t wear one. It’s just not worth it.”

Indiana DNR provides the following safety tips when hunting.

Before the hunt:
• Read and understand the tree stand manufacturer’s instructions.
• Check tree stands and equipment for wear, fatigue, and cracks or loose nuts/bolts, paying particularly close attention to parts made of material other than metal.
• Practice at ground level.
• Learn how to properly wear your full body safety harness.

During the hunt:
• Wear your full body safety harness.
• Use a tree stand safety rope.
• Make certain to attach your harness to the tree before leaving the ground, and that it remains attached to the tree until you return to the ground.
• Maintain three points of contact during ascent and descent.
• Use boots with non-slip soles to avoid slipping.
• Use a haul line to raise and lower firearms, bows and other hunting gear.
• Make certain firearms are unloaded before attaching the haul line.


Additional safety tips:
• Carry emergency equipment, such as a cell phone and flashlight.
• Make a plan before you hunt.
• Tell someone your plan, including where you will be hunting and when you plan to return.
• Stick to your plan.
• Identify game before pointing a firearm.
• Know your target and what is beyond it.

