Safety lockers: A new way for college students to store their firearms and prevent accidents

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A local gun shop is looking at ways to keep college campuses more safe by providing lockers for firearms.

Top Guns has installed multiple lockers inside of their facility. The idea is that students will leave their firearms in the locker rather than bring them on campus.

Far too often we see incidents where access to a gun without proper training may be a threat to a person or those around them.

It's one of the many reasons that inspired Top Guns to provide these safety lockers to students.

Another is the local university policy. Indiana State University prohibits the use or possession of a firearm on campus and now students can attend classes with ease knowing their firearms are stored properly.

Top Guns owner, Steve Ellis, tells us that he hopes by providing these lockers for storage that overall it can make the community a safer place.

"We hope that perhaps we can prevent any type of accidental shootings...someone getting ahold of a gun...if they shouldn't have their hands on and keeping them in the hands of people that are trained so that students who do have firearms and perhaps are trained with them are not keeping them on campus where someone else could get their hands on them," Ellis said.

The lockers are available during regular store hours and can be accessed multiple times a day. There is a monthly rental fee per locker size. Students must show their student ID in order to rent.

By law, you must also bring your own lock to secure the locker. The lockers will be surveillance monitored 24 hours a day to ensure that they all remain untouched by anyone but the owner of the firearm.

As part of the new initiative, Top Guns has also decided to provide a discount for all students with their first rental. You can find out more information on how to rent by clicking here.

Locker by locker, Ellis says it's a way to help prevent future accidents and keep the community safe.

"We'll never know how many accidents we've stopped..but we will always know when we failed to prevent something from taking place," Ellis said.