Safety grant aims to help protect families with young children

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Safety is top priority when it comes to your family but especially your kiddos! A quarter-million-dollar grant has been awarded to a local housing authority.

A 250 thousand dollar grant was recently awarded to the Sullivan Housing Authority. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development distributed the funds through the Emergency Safety and Security Grant. This money will be used to address safety concerns.

The Sullivan Housing Authority manages Sunrise Towers, Court Plaza, Parkview Terrace, and Sullivan Manor. Right now. Sullivan Manor poses a major hazard.

"The current doors do not have a deadbolt and the locks you can just turn a handle and open the door," says Toni Anderson the Executive Director at SHA.

The grant will replace doors and frames on the 46 housing units at Sullivan Manor. Also security cameras will be installed in all four sites. Christopher Bynum is a maintenance supervisor and tenant. He has a young child and fears for their safety.

"Me as a parent and living out there I feel it would be safer for the kids and the parents with the deadbolts the doors will be locked therefore the kids will not be able to go out with the parents knowing."

Toni Anderson is the Executive Director at Sullivan Housing Authority. She says she's happy something is finally being done about this problem.

"We have you know from babies to we've got a 99-year-old tenant so anything we can do to ease their minds that we're doing what we can to protect them is a big concern."

Anderson adds they are now in the process of getting quotes for the doors so they can be installed soon.