Update: A post on the Martinsville Elementary School Facebook page says the school has started to dismiss students, saying: "We have started to dismiss students at this time."

See the original story below.

MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - News 10 has learned dismissal at schools in Martinsville, Illinois has been delayed.

Details are few at this time, but a post on the Martinsville Elementary and Junior and Senior High School Facebook pages say there will be a delay in releasing students.

The posts say "Due to a safety concern, dismissal is delayed. We will update as soon as we can."

Martinsville is in Clark County.

News 10 is working to gather more infomration. We will bring you an update as soon as it becomes available.