Update: A post on the Martinsville Elementary School Facebook page says the school has started to dismiss students, saying: "We have started to dismiss students at this time."
See the original story below.
MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - News 10 has learned dismissal at schools in Martinsville, Illinois has been delayed.
Details are few at this time, but a post on the Martinsville Elementary and Junior and Senior High School Facebook pages say there will be a delay in releasing students.
The posts say "Due to a safety concern, dismissal is delayed. We will update as soon as we can."
Martinsville is in Clark County.
News 10 is working to gather more infomration. We will bring you an update as soon as it becomes available.
Related Content
- Martinsville Elementary Schools dismisses students after "safety concern" forced delay
- Kia and General Motors issue recalls over safety concerns
- YouTube disables comments on videos of kids following safety concerns
- Snow forces NASCAR to postpone Cup race at Martinsville
- Martinsville Ag Fair continues through weather intreruptions
- Delta bans pit bulls as service dogs due to safety concerns
- Area Elementary School Students Compete in Cooking Competition
- Elementary students learn computer coding in Wabash valley schools
- Martinsville resident finds dog shot and killed on their porch, police looking for suspect
- Vincennes elementary schools getting new guidance counselors.