Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Martinsville Elementary Schools dismisses students after "safety concern" forced delay

News 10 has learned dismissal at schools in Martinsville, Illinois.

Posted: May. 16, 2019 4:49 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2019 5:34 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

Update: A post on the Martinsville Elementary School Facebook page says the school has started to dismiss students, saying: "We have started to dismiss students at this time."

See the original story below. 

MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - News 10 has learned dismissal at schools in Martinsville, Illinois has been delayed. 

Details are few at this time, but a post on the Martinsville Elementary and Junior and Senior High School Facebook pages say there will be a delay in releasing students.

The posts say "Due to a safety concern, dismissal is delayed. We will update as soon as we can."

Martinsville is in Clark County.

News 10 is working to gather more infomration. We will bring you an update as soon as it becomes available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
° wxIcon
Hi: ° Lo: °
Feels Like: °
Brazil
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Mostly sunny and warm.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'There has to be more to my life," A best-selling author shares his struggle with being homeless

Image

The Race for Education

Image

There should not be any changes to Rex Coffee after Clabber Girl sale

Image

Vincennes FEMA progress

Image

Drug Court proclamation brings awareness to those fighting addictions

Image

New animals protection laws are working, but it is placing a strain on shelters

Image

Police release the identity of woman killed in Daviess County crash

Image

Appeals judge upholds a conviction for man behind bars after setting fire to Bridgeton Covered Brid

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Jonah Fish Fry, Friday Memorial United Methodist Church

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says