Safe Haven Baby Box to be installed in Brazil

Mandy Shepherd pitched the idea of bringing one of these Safe Haven Baby Box to Brazil. These baby boxes are used as a resource for women who feel they can't take care of a child.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 6:39 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - All across the state, there are Safe Haven Baby Boxes, but soon there will be one in Brazil.

Mandy Shepherd pitched the idea of bringing one of these Safe Haven Baby Box to Brazil.

After some hard work, it's all paid off.

Brazil city leaders voted to install one in the county.

These baby boxes are used as a resource for women who feel they can't take care of a child.

It allows them to anonymously give the child to authorities.

Shepherd said she was inspired to help struggling mothers and infants.

"You know, I work with DCS, and I see the sadness and everything that is there, and I just think it's something that
we need in the county for another option for people who think they don't have one."

The baby box will be installed at the Brazil City Fire Department.

City officials just have to decide which wall it will be installed on.

That's so anyone using the resource can remain anonymous.

Shepherd said this isn't something that happens often in the county, but it's better to be safe than sorry.

"It's something that you pray you never have to use, but it's there if it has to be used," said Shepherd.

With more baby boxes popping up across the state, she hopes this inspires others to advocate for them as well.

"I have three kids, and I know that number one, I feel proud that I'm setting an example for my kids that if you want something to change, you have to be the change for the people," said Shepherd.

Shepard said they plan to fundraise to get the baby box installed.

She said they hope to have set fundraising plans once the coronavirus pandemic ends.

