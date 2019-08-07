Clear

SW Indiana coal mine to close this fall, costing 120 jobs

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 1:56 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (AP) — A southwestern Indiana coal mine will close this fall, costing about 120 workers their jobs at the surface mine.

Peabody Indiana Services LLC says its Somerville Central Mine will close in early October. The mine opened in 2000 near the Gibson County town of Oakland City.

The Princeton Daily Clarion reports the company says it’s working with the affected employees “to identify comparable employment opportunities at four locations in Indiana and Illinois.”

Gibson County Commissioners President Steve Bottoms tells the Evansville Courier& Press that while many of the mine’s workers will find other work, “they want to be coal miners.”

The mine closure will be the second this year in the coal-producing region.

White Stallion Energy closed its Liberty Mine in adjacent Warrick County in April, idling about 80 workers.

