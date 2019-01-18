SOLD OUT: ISU Men's Basketball set to host Loyola, 1979 Final Four team will be on hand

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend will bring a lot of Sycamore fans to downtown Terre Haute.

The men's basketball team is hosting Loyola.

It's also a big celebration of the time 'March Went Mad.'

On Saturday, a sellout crowd will pack the Hulman Center.

40 years ago, Larry Bird and the Sycamores went to the 1979 NCAA Final Four and National Championship game.

The team and coaches will return for this weekend's game at the Hulman Center.

This weekend's game is ISU's first sellout since a 2005 meeting with Indiana.

All 9,000 tickets for the general public have been sold.

Students are expected to take up another 1,200 tickets, but unclaimed tickets will be available to the public on game day.

Ace Hunt with Indiana State Athletics said people with will-call tickets should go to the 8th Street entrance, due to construction.

Officials encourage people to arrive early and use caution when getting to the Hulman Center.