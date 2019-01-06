SNAP benefits not impacted by government shutdown at local grocery store

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) – A machine error causing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) users grief at a local grocery store has been found to not be linked to the partial federal government shutdown.

News 10 spoke with Marni Lemons, Deputy Director of Communications with the Indiana Family and Social Service Administration. She says her office had received reports of a machine at an IGA in Clay City turning down EBT or SNAP benefits.

News 10 reached out to the store, where a store worker confirmed the machine wasn’t working due to the government shutdown. That worker had no other comment on the matter. However, Lemons says that simply was not true.

Lemons shared she had not been made aware of any other issues of this kind across the state of Indiana. She says work is already underway to correct the issue with that machine.

Lemons says at this point, the partial federal government shutdown is not impacting SNAP benefits.