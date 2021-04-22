SMWC's Sustainability Club uses Earth Day as a way to promote an eco-friendly lifestyle

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley college has a club to promote healthy change.

Thursday is Earth Day, and the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Sustainability Club was working to educate students and staff on how they can take part in living an eco-friendly life.

The club promotes lifestyle changes to help decrease our carbon footprint.

On Thursday, the club handed out sustainable toothbrushes, toothpaste, biodegradable straws, and much more.

The club hopes to shed light to the community that living an eco-friendly life isn't hard and it doesn't have to be expensive.