SMWC will give students relief funds

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College is giving students $319,000 in student relief funds.

The money is from the US Department of Higher Education through the federal COVID-19 relief package.

All campus-based students may be eligible to receive a grant of $700.

The money aims to help students who were forced to leave their campuses mid-semester.

Eligible students received information about applying. If there is money remaining, there will be a second round of grants.