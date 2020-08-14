SMWC welcomes students for fall semester

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College is welcoming students back for the fall semester.

SMWC President Dottie King says they want to be the first warm welcome as students move in.

The college realizes with the pandemic, parents may worry about sending their kids back to school.

They told us they are taking precautions during move-in.

"It's all about the students and it's all about bringing students here for the Woods. We believe it is a great educational experience, and really a great experience for their lifetime," King said.

The welcome back tradition has been going on for more than 12-years.