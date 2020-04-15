SMWC to pay out of work student workers would be missed April wages

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some college workers will receive lost wages due to COVID-19.
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College is paying student workers for wages they would have earned this month.
This is for students who were employed by March 1. The amount is based on an average of their earnings.
The college says student workers were left without income when the campus shut down.
College officials wanted to help students get through this hardship.
