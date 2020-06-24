SMWC to introduce Graduate Certificate in Women's Leadership

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - According to a local college, research shows that women make up 47 percent of the workforce, but only six percent of companies have women CEOs.

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College hopes to help women gain leadership skills to fill those roles.

The college is introducing a Graduate Certificate in Women's Leadership. It's an eight-week hybrid program starting in August.

Students will spend a weekend on campus. Then they will work with instructors online.

Ideal applicants can have an undergraduate degree in various fields.