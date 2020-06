TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – A new residence hall at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College should be ready next fall.

The college broke ground Thursday.

The building will be apartment style housing for upper classmen.

“I am blessed, the number of people here and the interest in us growing is just overwheling" said Dottie King.

University Housing Solutions builds for several private catholic schools.

The company also donated $500,000 to the college.