Clear

SMWC to alter fall schedule

In an email communication to the new and returning campus students this week, they outlined plans for in-person, face-to-face instruction.

Posted: Jun 19, 2020 2:28 PM
Posted By: Press Release

SAINT MARY OF THE WOODS, Ind. – Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (SMWC) announced updates in its plan for face-to-face instruction for Fall 2020 classes, including an altered fall schedule.

“We want our students and families to know that their health and safety as well as their academic, athletic and co-curricular experiences are at the forefront of our minds as we continue to plan for what the fall will look like at The Woods,” said Janet Clark, Ph.D., vice president for academic affairs and student life. “We are following ever emerging best practices for colleges and universities across the state and nation during the COVID-19 pandemic as we seek to reopen responsibly and with intentionality.”

In an email communication to the new and returning campus students this week, Clark outlined the following plans for in-person, face-to-face instruction:
• The residential experience will use protocols that carefully follow health and safety guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic with new campus students moving in August 14 and the majority of returning students moving in on August 16. Student athletes, international students and resident assistants will have a separate move-in schedule. All move-in protocols will be designed to minimize interactions and provide proper social distancing measures.

• The fall academic calendar will be adjusted to minimize the likelihood of spreading the virus. In-person classes will begin for campus students on August 18 and will continue in-person through November 20, at which time campus students will move home. Following a week-long break for Thanksgiving, students will finish the last two weeks of the semester with remote finals. There will be no fall break.

• Classrooms are being evaluated with the safety of students and faculty in mind. The College will be utilizing several new spaces to provide proper social distancing standards, allowing for time in the schedule for cleaning in between classes.

• O’Shaughnessy, The Woods Café and The OSC dining hall options are being reengineered to meet safety standards and dietary needs. Students will dine differently as meals will be either served or carryout with new prepared on-the-go options.

• The College is recommending everyone wear face masks in public spaces and common areas as well as when it is difficult to maintain social distancing standards. Masks will be provided for all students, faculty and staff by the College. Usage of masks in classrooms will be determined by department.

• Student athletes in women’s and men’s soccer, women’s and men’s cross country and volleyball will move in August 10. All athletes will be required to follow strict health and safety precautions as set by the USCAA and NAIA, but what the fall schedule might look like has yet to be determined.

“Of course, even the most carefully laid out plans for fall have to be flexible,” said Clark. “While much is still unknown about COVID-19, we appreciate the understanding and patience of our students, faculty, staff and families as we continue to navigate through this new era of learning.”

Clark noted that the College is preparing contingency plans which could include a period of remote learning with little advanced notice.

“We realize plenty of unanswered questions remain, but please know our faculty and staff are focusing on finalizing the details for Fall 2020 to allow for a safe and healthy experience,” said Clark.

The SMWC website offers the latest guidance on the College’s response to COVID-19 and plans for reopening outlined in The Avenue to Reopening Plan

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Sunshine mixing in with rain.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SMWC to build new residence hall

Image

Signature Healthcare in Terre Haute hosted a Father's Day and resident parade

Image

Women celebrates milestone with a parade

Image

Ivy Tech Terre Haute to offer in-person classes this fall

Image

2 become 1, all in the name of football!

Image

United Way awards $68,000 quality childcare grant from success by 6 impact council

Image

Consumer alert: Retail coupon scams

Image

Crime Stoppers: Theft at the Duke Energy property on North 15th St in Vigo County

Image

Local drive-in theater makes Visit Indiana's Top 20

Image

Two homes destroyed by early Friday morning fire

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 134185

Reported Deaths: 6485
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook858584304
Lake9154389
DuPage8546435
Kane7202236
Will6222308
Winnebago277681
McHenry187288
St. Clair1520122
Kankakee110960
Kendall89720
Rock Island76028
Champaign75410
Madison75066
Boone54219
DeKalb49916
Peoria40521
Sangamon38231
Jackson32118
Randolph2797
McLean24613
Stephenson2335
Ogle2304
Clinton21617
Macon21321
LaSalle18316
Union17418
Whiteside16315
Coles14517
Iroquois1425
Grundy1332
Warren1270
Knox1130
Morgan1102
Monroe10912
Jefferson10416
McDonough10015
Tazewell977
Lee901
Williamson893
Cass780
Henry711
Pulaski620
Out of IL580
Marion550
Vermilion472
Jasper467
Adams451
Macoupin453
Perry440
Unassigned440
Montgomery411
Christian394
Douglas390
Jo Daviess351
Livingston352
Jersey291
Woodford282
Bureau241
Fayette233
Menard230
Ford221
Carroll202
Johnson200
Mercer190
Washington190
Hancock181
Mason180
Alexander170
Crawford170
Moultrie160
Shelby161
Piatt140
Wabash140
Clark130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Franklin120
Fulton110
Logan110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Effingham91
Wayne91
Greene80
Henderson80
Massac70
Saline70
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
White30
Clay20
Edgar20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 41013

Reported Deaths: 2475
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10862657
Lake4222231
Elkhart228035
Allen227790
Cass16089
St. Joseph158353
Hamilton137196
Hendricks128393
Johnson1177115
Madison61562
Porter59735
Clark58143
Bartholomew56142
Tippecanoe4976
Howard47947
LaPorte47325
Jackson4222
Shelby40823
Delaware40344
Boone38339
Hancock38230
Noble34627
Floyd33842
Kosciusko3352
Vanderburgh3355
Marshall3223
LaGrange3202
Morgan30030
Montgomery26819
Grant26524
Clinton2621
Dubois2435
White24210
Decatur23832
Henry20415
Monroe20223
Vigo2028
Harrison20022
Lawrence18624
Greene18229
Dearborn18022
Miami1771
Warrick17629
Putnam1588
Scott1454
Jennings1424
Orange13223
Daviess12816
DeKalb1233
Franklin1208
Ripley1116
Steuben1072
Wayne1046
Carroll1022
Perry941
Newton8810
Wabash882
Jasper861
Fayette857
Randolph683
Whitley653
Jay640
Wells630
Washington591
Clay563
Fulton561
Huntington552
Starke553
Jefferson541
Pulaski531
Rush513
Sullivan411
Owen391
Knox380
Benton370
Brown361
Blackford312
Adams281
Tipton281
Crawford270
Fountain242
Gibson242
Spencer231
Posey220
Switzerland220
Parke200
Martin160
Warren151
Ohio130
Union120
Vermillion120
Pike60
Unassigned0186