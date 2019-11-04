SMWC start accepting entries for Terre Haute's annual Christmas parade

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County organizations are preparing for an annual tradition.
Miracle on 7th Street is an annual holiday festival that takes place in downtown Terre Haute.
A big part of the festivities is the light your way parade.
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in Vigo County is in charge of putting it together. Right now the school is looking for parade entries.
The deadline to submit your float ideas is November 25th.
Learn more about entering here.
