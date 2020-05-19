VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in Vigo County says it has rescheduled its commencement date so it can be an in-person event.
The new date is set for Saturday, July 25.
The July 25 schedule will be as follows:
- 10 a.m. Commencement for graduates of the campus program
- 1 p.m. Baccalaureate Mass and Ring Ceremony for graduate recipients
- 4 p.m. Commencement for graduates of the Woods Online and master’s programs
There will be two different commencement ceremonies. One for students in the campus program, the other for the Woods Online, and master's programs.
Graduates will be allowed to bring eight guests to the event.
Related Content
- SMWC reschedules commencements so it can hold in-person ceremonies
- SMWC Commencement and Ring Day Postponed
- SMWC holds 11th annual homecoming
- SMWC Announces Tuition Guarantee
- Hundreds cross stage for commencement ceremony at Rose-Hulman
- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology hosts 141st commencement ceremony
- Fall Commencements Happening Saturday
- ISU celebrates Winter Commencement
- SMWC launches their Aspire Higher campaign
- SMWC will give students relief funds
Scroll for more content...