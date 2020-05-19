SMWC reschedules commencements so it can hold in-person ceremonies

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in Vigo County says it has rescheduled its commencement date so it can be an in-person event.

The new date is set for Saturday, July 25.



The July 25 schedule will be as follows: 10 a.m. Commencement for graduates of the campus program

1 p.m. Baccalaureate Mass and Ring Ceremony for graduate recipients

4 p.m. Commencement for graduates of the Woods Online and master’s programs

There will be two different commencement ceremonies. One for students in the campus program, the other for the Woods Online, and master's programs.

Graduates will be allowed to bring eight guests to the event.