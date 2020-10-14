SMWC receives therapy dog

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College welcomed a new four-legged employee.

The college has gotten an official therapy dog for the campus.

The four-year-old Golden Retriever is named Sadie.

Sadie will be on campus for two-days a week. Students will be able to book 30-minute sessions with her.

"We thought it would be a good time to have a dog, in the midst of everything. But also because we see a lot of students that are either stressed out or overwhelmed. Sometimes it just helps to have a fury friend around," Samantha Robinson told us.