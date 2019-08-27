SMWC receives federal grant money to fix up college's main gate

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods and Sisters of Providence will fix up their historic main entrance gate.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resouces awarded them $28,000 in federal grant money.
The college built the main gate in 1918.
This was a feature in a plan that expanded and enhanced the campus.
It is made of brick and limestone, with walls that curve toward the metal gates.
The college was founded in 1840 for the education of women.
