VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It has been nearly 100 years since Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College has opened a new residence hall.

That all changed on Wednesday.

The college unveiled the new Les Bois Hall. Les Bois means The Woods in French.

The new building includes dorms and a new dining hall.

It took the college more than a year to complete the $15 million project.