Sisters of Providence hosts Christmas Fun at the Woods event

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another event to help get you in the holiday spirit.
This time at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
That's with the annual Christmas Fun at the Woods event.
There was cookie decorating, arts and crafts, bingo and other fun activities for everyone to enjoy.
It's a way to remind everyone what the real meaning of the season is.
"The whole idea is to help people remember the true meaning of Christmas, and so, it really is focused on family, friends and of course, the birth of Jesus," said Sister Paula Damiano.
There was also a nativity scene and carriage rides for everyone to enjoy.
