SMWC celebrates its founding with service

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods College is celebrating history with service.

The college held an event to honor its founding on Tuesday.

The foundress of SMWC, Saint Mother Theodore Guerin arrived at the campus 180 years ago.

To celebrate, event-goers took part in card creations, gardening, used book sales, and more.

The goal is to honor the college's roots.

“It’s a day for us to have to step back and remember the founding of the college and really our purpose and really our values here at SMWC, our commitment to sustainability, spirituality, social justice, and gender identity.”

The day started with a prayer service and participants wore masks.