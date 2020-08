VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There are some changes on the way to the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods homecoming this year.

Homecoming athletic competitions are still planned - but the beer and barbeque tent has been canceled.

The alumni choral and band concert is also canceled.

Student activities like spirit week and the Glow Run are still scheduled to happen. Face masks and social distancing will be required at these events.