SMWC announces Phase Two of Strategic Plan, New Logo

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Leaders at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College have revealed its new strategic plan.

President Dottie King announced the Aspire Even Higher strategic plan at the President’s Gala on Friday. It’s phase two of the Aspire Higher strategic plan, which began in 2016.

A few goals within the plan include growing new academic programs, moving to university status and offering doctoral programs in fall 2022.

Another initiative is a new logo, which is pictured below.

“It’s a continued evolution,” King told News 10. “For years, we had a seal, and we still use the seal on very academic things, like diplomas, but it wasn’t very recognizable. So we developed a logo and now we’re just evolving that forward."