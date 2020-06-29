SMWC announces George Floyd Memorial Scholarship

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new scholarship, for diversity and inclusion, will be active this fall.

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College announced details about the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship on Monday.

$50,000 will go to a black, undergraduate student, with good academic standing and a financial need.

President Dottie King says The Woods wanted to highlight its commitment to a national cause.

"We want to do something positive in the midst of the turmoil in the country," said King, "and that's recognizing there's a real racial disparity in our country, and this scholarship is a brainchild of our alumni, who care deeply."

The scholarship is led by the graduating Class of 1965 at SMWC.